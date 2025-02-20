ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia to introduce bill to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers: premier

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston stands at the podium as he joins Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford on his campaign stop at HPG, a manufacturing facility in Milton, on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.