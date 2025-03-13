ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia NDP urging public to weigh in on the government's contentious bills

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender speaks to reporters following a televised leaders debate in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Chender is calling on the public to appear before a legislative committee next week to weigh in on controversial changes to several government bills. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese