ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

N.S. gets $170 million over 10 years after signing housing infrastructure deal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Fred Tilley, left, shakes hands with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston outside the provincial legislature, in Halifax, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.