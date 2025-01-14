ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Friend of fatally stabbed Halifax teen changes his testimony in youth court

By The Canadian Press

Published

A witness in the Halifax stabbing murder trial changed some of his testimony on Monday.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.