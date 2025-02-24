Nova Scotia

Five arrested after police seize guns, uniforms from West New Annan home: N.S. RCMP

By Leigha Kaiser

Published

Guns, body armour and other items seized from a home in West New Annan, N.S., are pictured. (Source: RCMP)
Guns, body armour and other items seized from a home in West New Annan, N.S., are pictured. (Source: RCMP)