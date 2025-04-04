ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Eagles face elimination, Titan face relocation in QMJHL playoffs

By Ryan MacDonald

Published

Centre 200 in Sydney is pictured, empty, before the Cape Breton Eagles face the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL playoffs on April 4, 2025.
Centre 200 in Sydney is pictured, empty, before the Cape Breton Eagles face the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL playoffs on April 4, 2025.