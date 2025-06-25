ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Donald Trump’s disdain for wind energy could create windfall for Nova Scotia: experts

By The Canadian Press

Published

The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S. on August 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.