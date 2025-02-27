Nova Scotia

3 people facing drug trafficking-related charges after home, car searched in Pictou County

By Natalie Lombard

Published

Seized items from a home and car in Nova Scotia's Pictou County on Feb. 25, 2025, are pictured. (RCMP)
Seized items from a home and car in Nova Scotia's Pictou County on Feb. 25, 2025, are pictured. (RCMP)