ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

New Brunswick group hopes to foster pride in basketball’s Canadian roots

By The Canadian Press

Published

A hall with birchwood floors and straw baskets served as the play space at the World's Oldest Basketball Court, in St. Stephen, N.B., in a still image taken from video footage made Friday, April 11, 2025. Lyman Archibald, a protege of Canadian-born James Naismith, brought basketball to St. Stephen in 1893. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam