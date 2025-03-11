New Brunswick

N.B. RCMP search for 4 individuals involved in break, enter, theft

By Jesse Huot

Published

A photo of one of the suspects allegedly involved in a break, enter and theft in California Settlement, N.B., last month. (Source: RCMP)
A photo of one of the suspects allegedly involved in a break, enter and theft in California Settlement, N.B., last month. (Source: RCMP)