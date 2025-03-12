ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

N.B. Pride group invites LGBTQ+ Americans dealing with the 'scary' reality of Trump

By The Canadian Press

Published

As LGBTQ+ Americans deal with the “scary” reality of living under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, a New Brunswick Pride group has invited their neighbours south of the border to join their Pride week celebrations. A person walks with a Pride flag during the Pride Parade in Vancouver, Aug. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















