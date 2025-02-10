ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

Fredericton police seize 21 grams of fentanyl during arrest

By Sean Mott

Published

Fredericton police seized fentanyl and weapons during an arrest on Jan. 30, 2025. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
Fredericton police seized fentanyl and weapons during an arrest on Jan. 30, 2025. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)