‘A conglomeration of acquired goodies’: N.B. man with cancer sells stuff to declutter

By The Canadian Press

Gerry Carroll poses for a portrait with his wife Mary in Riverview, N.B., Thursday, May 29, 2025. Carroll, who has been told he has terminal cancer, has decided to sell his possessions in order to ease the burden on his family after his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward