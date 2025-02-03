ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

People across the Maritimes take time to observe historic eclipse

By Sean Mott and Natalie Lombard

Published

Colonel Chris Hadfield speaks on solar eclipse CTV’s Nick Moore speaks with Colonel Chris Hadfield about the solar eclipse.


















Photos

