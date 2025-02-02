ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

N.B. park officials cautiously optimistic as piping plover numbers see small jump

By The Canadian Press

Published

A piping plover mother and chick are shown in a June 2024 Parks Canada handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada/Jennifer Roma
A piping plover mother and chick are shown in a June 2024 Parks Canada handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada/Jennifer Roma


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.