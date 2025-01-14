ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Murphy's Logic: Reminder to politicians — It's our money

By Steve Murphy

Published

Murphy’s Logic: Taxpayer dollars Should taxpayers have more say about where or if tax dollars get spent by governments? CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy has some thoughts.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.