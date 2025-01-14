ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Murphy’s Logic: Political parties should include proposed pay scale in platforms

By Steve Murphy

Published

OPINION - Murphy's Logic: Politicians and payroll We need to come up with a better way to decide how much politicians are paid and if and when their pay is adjusted.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.