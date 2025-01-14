ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Murphy’s Logic: Less red tape, more students key to solving family doctor crisis

By Steve Murphy

Published

Murphy's Logic: Less roadblocks for family doctors CTV's Steve Murphy gives his opinion on why government should remove some of the red tape for family doctors in the Maritimes.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.