ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Murphy's Logic: Bill C-18's unintended consequences

By Steve Murphy

Published

Murphy's Logic: The consequences of Bill C-18 Steve Murphy gives his thoughts on Bill c-18 and the unintended consequences of blocking news.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.