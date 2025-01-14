ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Mi’kmaw rapper Wolf Castle launches tour after album release

By Katie Kelly and Sean Mott

Published

N.B. artist celebrates new album with shows New Brunswick artist Wolf Castle is bringing back-to-back shows to the Maritimes following the release of his new album.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.