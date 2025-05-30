ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Marchand says he’s going to savor this trip to Cup final, knowing the chance isn’t guaranteed again

By The Associated Press

Published

Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) drives against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first Period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)