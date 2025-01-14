ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

'It’s very humbling': Celtic artist Richard Wood among those celebrating Music PEI nominations

By Josh Smith and Natalie Lombard

Published

PEI musicians receive award nominations Several P.E.I. musicians are celebrating after receiving nominations for this year’s Island Music Awards.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.