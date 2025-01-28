ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Indigenous fishers, co-operatives are winners in Ottawa's shuffle of baby eel quotas

By The Canadian Press

Some longtime holders of licences to fish for lucrative baby eels are still facing quota decreases under Ottawa’s latest proposals, after battling against shifting their catch to former employees. Baby eels, also known as elvers, swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Brewer, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty