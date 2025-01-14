ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Hot couple from Stellarton, N.S., hold spicy world record

By Jeremy Hull and Katie Kelly

Published

NS couple hold hot pepper record A couple from Stellarton, N.S., hold a Guinness record for the longest “habanero kiss.”




















