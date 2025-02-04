ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

'Her truth is important': Daughter of N.S. murder victim wants police to release details about domestic violence cases

By Andrea Jerrett

Published

Brenda Tatlock-Burke is seen fishing from a boat on the water. She has her brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing a bright pink sweater.
Brenda Tatlock-Burke, who was killed by her husband of 33 years on Oct. 19, 2024, in Enfield, N.S., is pictured. (Courtesy: Tara Graham)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.