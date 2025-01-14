ADVERTISEMENT

Halifax's Lesley Smith returns to AIFF with roles in 3 movies

By Katie Kelly and Jeremy Hull

Published

Lesley Smith talks to CTV about her movie at AIFF Lesley Smith stars in Tara Thorne’s new movie, ‘Lakeview,’ premiering at the Atlantic International Film Festival.




















