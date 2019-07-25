Amber alert issued for two-year-old girl in Brantford, Ontario
Heather McManus is described as white with blonde and blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt and diaper.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:06AM EDT
BRANTFORD, Ont. - Police in Brantford, southwestern Ont., have issued an Amber Albert for a two-year-old girl.
Brantford Police Service describe the girl as having blond hair, blue eyes, wearing a white shirt and a diaper.
They say Heather McManus is believed to be with her father, Shawn McManus.
Police describe the 37-year-old man as five foot six inches and having red and brown hair, hazel eyes and weighing about 130 pounds.
They say the father was last seen Thursday at 12:18 a.m. leaving Brantford in a vehicle with two adult females.
Police say the vehicle was found in Hamilton, Ont., but the father and daughter are missing.