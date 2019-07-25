Amber Alert cancelled for two-year-old in Brantford, Ont.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:05AM EDT
Police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued for a two-year-old girl in Brantford, Ont.
She has been found safe with her father, who was suspected of abducting her earlier.
Brantford police reported them last seen on Thursady around 12:18 a.m. in a vehicle with two adult females. The car was located by the Hamilton police, but the two were missing.
At 4:15 a.m. the alert was cancelled.