

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued for a two-year-old girl in Brantford, Ont.

She has been found safe with her father, who was suspected of abducting her earlier.

Brantford police reported them last seen on Thursady around 12:18 a.m. in a vehicle with two adult females. The car was located by the Hamilton police, but the two were missing.

At 4:15 a.m. the alert was cancelled.