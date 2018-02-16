

CTVNews.ca Staff





The flu season is still going strong in some parts of Canada, the federal NDP faces a gloomy financial update, and how a tireless group of villagers saved an elephant calf trapped in a well.

Plus, Canada’s current Pyeongchang medal count is 13: four gold, five silver and four bronze.

1. The big sick

It’s been a particularly nasty year for the flu. A powerful strain of the virus has proven to be a tough match for this year’s flu shot, which has only offered mediocre protection.

The latest numbers from Health Canada’s weekly FluWatch reveal six regional pockets where the virus is registered as having “widespread activity.” Three of those pockets are in Quebec, with two in Ontario and one in British Columbia. Another 25 regions reported localized activity.

As of last week, at least 142 Canadians have died of the flu this season, including at least five children under the age of 16.

2. Dwindling NDP budget

The federal NDP is gathered in Ottawa for its national convention, with newly minted leader Jagmeet Singh looking to energize the party ahead of the 2019 federal election.

But before tackling marquee issues of policy and strategy, the party was forced to take a hard look at its pocketbooks.

The NDP's budget has fallen from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million in the last two years, thanks to a drop in fundraising.

The party still has $3 million in external debt from the last election, NDP treasurer Tania Jarzebiak told the convention. However, she said the low fundraising trend is beginning to improve.

3. It takes a village

An elephant calf that somehow stumbled into a well in Thailand has a village of animal-lovers to thank for its rescue.

The little animal was struggling to keep its head above water when someone stumbled upon the well. A group of concerned villagers quickly banded together and used tools to hack away at the well.

After three hours of dedicated work, the little elephant was freed and reunited with its mother.