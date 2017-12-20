

CTVNews.ca Staff





PM Trudeau apologizes for breaking ethics rules, Canadian victim of Mexico bus crash identified, and outrage after a TV host brags about killing a cougar in Alberta. Also, an obituary for the Sears Canada Wish Book.

PM says ‘sorry’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized after Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson ruled that he broke the federal ethics act when he vacationed at the Aga Khan's private island.

Deadly bus crash: The Canadian victim of Tuesday’s tour bus crash in Mexico has been identified as Stephanie Horwood, a 42-year-old mother from Gatineau.

Outrage over hunt: Steve Ecklund, the host of the outdoor show "The Edge," is taking heat online after bragging about hunting a cougar in northern Alberta.

Email spam: Canadians could be seeing more junk in their inboxes if the federal government moves to amend its anti-spam laws, as recently recommended by a House of Commons committee, the NDP is warning.

‘Best Christmas present’: An Ottawa family is celebrating after their insurance company offered to cover a $120,000 treatment for their eight-year-old son’s rare condition, called spinal muscular atrophy.

And…ICYMI:

There is one annual tradition that has been lost amid Sears Canada’s collapse -- the Sears Canada Wish Book.