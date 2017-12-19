

CTVNews.ca Staff





International leaders are headed to Vancouver next month for a summit on North Korea, a bus crash involving tourists in Mexico has killed at least 12 people, and an Inuk woman speaks out about transplant rules from her hospital bed. Plus, how lasers could demystify mystery meat.

Vancouver summit: Next month, foreign ministers from across the world will gather in Vancouver to address the threat of nuclear war posed by North Korea. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced the summit in a joint press conference in Ottawa.

Bus crash: At least 12 people have died after a bus filled with passengers from a cruise ship flipped in Mexico. The tourists were headed to visit a Mayan ruins site.

Bread prices: Loblaw’s parent company revealed that the bakery owner and grocer was involved in an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement for more than 10 years. The company will receive immunity after alerting Canada's competition watchdog and is offering eligible customers a $25 gift card.

Transplant debate: An Inuk woman who was denied a much-needed liver transplant spoke out from her hospital bed about rules she says are unfairly preventing Canadians from receiving critical care.

Love boat: Two lieutenant-commanders have made Canadian naval history as the first couple to command the same warship.

And…ICYMI

No one likes mystery meat, so a team of researchers from the University of British Columbia developed a new technique that uses lasers to pinpoint what’s in your lunch.