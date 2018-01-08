

CTVNews.ca Staff





The finance minister has been cleared, Canadians are fed up with question period, and why people are speculating about an Oprah Winfrey presidential run. Plus, Canadian pride at the Golden Globes.

1. Morneau cleared: Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been cleared by ethics commissioner Mary Dawson regarding his 2015 sell-off of Morneau Shepell shares.

2. Question period poll: Nearly two-thirds of Canadians think question period is “politically charged theatre that should be improved,” according to a new poll.

3. Bone marrow match: A 12-year-old Alberta girl in need of a bone marrow transplant has finally found a match. Alex Pasichnyk has a rare disease called aplastic anemia.

4. Accidental bestseller: Sales of University of Toronto professor Randall Hansen’s book "Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945” are taking off thanks to confusion with a blockbuster book about the White House.

5. President Oprah? After Oprah Winfrey’s stirring speech at the Golden Globes and a quote attributed to her partner Stedman Graham, some Democrats are asking whether the media tycoon could be their 2020 U.S. presidential candidate.

And... ICYMI

From Elisabeth Moss honouring Margaret Atwood to Christopher Plummer wearing his Order of Canada pin, there was no shortage of love for Canadians during the 75th annual Golden Globes.