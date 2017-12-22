

CTVNews.ca Staff





Loblaw faces backlash from fellow retailers over an alleged industry-wide bread price fixing scheme, the U.S. Defence Secretary warns soldiers that “storm clouds” are gathering over the Korean Peninsula, and Canadians are catching the flu at an alarming rate. Plus, Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas.

Grocery wars: Grocery retailers are slamming Loblaw after the company admitted its part in what it described as an “industry-wide” bread price-fixing scheme. Metro and Sobeys have denied any wrongdoing. Christmas sniffles: Just in time for the holidays, federal flu observers say they’ve seen a spike in outbreaks across Canada. Heightened tensions: As diplomats work overtime to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told a group of soldiers that “storm clouds” are gathering over the Korean Peninsula. Mattis warned troops “you gotta be ready.” Killer weeps: A man convicted of killing his wife and evading police for seven years broke into tears as he was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years. Ancient Antarctic reptile: What lives in the dark, frigid waters off Antarctica? About 150 million years ago, the ancient ocean was home to a 12-metre-long, four finned reptile with an appetite for meat.

Monday will mark Meghan Markle’s first Christmas with the Royal Family. Here’s what she can expect.