A Newfoundland woman with cancer who won a $1.5-million jackpot has died, Jamaican police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a Winnipeg couple, and Vancouver’s mayor won’t run again. Plus, the mystery deepens around suspected Cuban acoustic attacks.

1) Lottery winner dies: A 51-year-old Newfoundland woman with breast cancer who won a $1.5-million jackpot in November has died.

2) Jamaica deaths: A married couple from Winnipeg was found dead in a vacation home in Jamaica. Police are investigating the deaths as murder.

3) Ethics probe: Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says that she believes her report on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had an impact, and shows that the ethics act could use amending.

4) Vancouver getting a new mayor: Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said he won’t run for a fourth term in the October municipal election. Robertson said it’s time to make way for new leadership.

5) Dining with Drake: Heads up, Drizzy fans: Drake is opening a new restaurant-slash-bar, dubbed Pick 6ix Restaurant, in Toronto’s downtown core.

And… ICYMI:

Eight Canadians required follow-up medical care after diplomats and family members in Cuba suffered unexplained ailments, a senior Global Affairs official says.