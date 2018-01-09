

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man accused in a ‘swatting’ hoax that led to a fatal shooting in Kansas has been charged in Calgary, how Atlantic Canadians fared in an honesty test, and a Tim Hortons boycott. Plus, did a whale save a marine biologist?

1. Swatting charge: A Los Angeles man accused in a hoax that led to Kansas police fatally shooting a man last month has now been charged by Calgary police with public mischief, mischief and fraud.

2. Father out of coma: A Nova Scotia man has been brought out of an induced coma after a tragic fire in Pubnico Head, N.S., that killed most of his family, including a three-month-old baby.

3. Wallet experiment: A marketing manager left 12 wallets in public places across Canada’s four Atlantic provinces, each with $100 inside plus a contact number. How many do you think were returned?

4. No Timmies Tuesday: Some people are boycotting Tim Hortons after some franchises clawed back employee benefits like paid breaks after Ontario’s minimum wage hike.

5. North Korean connection: News that two North Korean figure skaters will be going to the Olympics next month has left coaching staff at the Quebec arena where they trained feeling proud.

And... ICYMI:

Whale saves diver? A marine biologist believes a humpback whale shielded her from a 4.5-metre tiger shark while she was scuba diving in the Pacific. The encounter was captured on video.