

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. president insults Haiti and African countries, and a major gift to mental health. Plus, an exhibit of fakes.

1. Undiplomatic relations: During an Oval Office meeting, President Donald Trump asked why the U.S. had to accept immigrants from “s**thole countries” in reference to Haiti and African nations, shocking lawmakers in the room.

2. No surprises: Whether or not the U.S. decides to withdraw from NAFTA, Canada's main minister on the file, Chrystia Freeland, says Ottawa is ready.

3. Language barrier: A 67-year-old man has accused a Montreal doctor of chastising him for not speaking French and denying him important medical tests because the patient asked to communicate in English.

4. Gift of hope: An anonymous donor has given Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health $100 million. The hospital says it will “help change the future of mental health in Canada.”

5. Prairie power: The city of Saskatoon is enjoying rarefied air as the lone Canadian city to make the New York Times’ list of 52 places to visit in 2018.

And… ICYMI:

An exhibit devoted to Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani was mostly filled with fakes, according to an expert.