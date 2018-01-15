

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 15-year-old bystander has died after a brazen street shooting in Vancouver, and an Ontario man is accused of peddling personal data online. Plus, a heartwarming act of generosity on a cold Chicago night.

1. Attack ‘did not happen’. An incident involving an 11-year-old girl who claimed to have her hijab cut by a stranger on the street "did not happen," Toronto police have concluded after an investigation.

2. Vancouver shooting. After a brazen weekend shooting on a busy Vancouver street, a 15-year-old innocent bystander has died from his injuries.

3. Personal data.An Ontario man faces criminal charges for allegedly peddling information from an online database containing 1.5 billion usernames and passwords.

4. R.I.P. Dolores. Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan, whose powerful voice made The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly at age 46.

5. Act of generosity.The story of a Good Samaritan who gave away his own winter boots to a homeless man on the Chicago subwayis going viral on Facebook.

And in case you missed it…

We’ve got all the highlights from this year’s Detroit auto show, including the winner of the North American Car of the Year.