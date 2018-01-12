

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are looking for a man who attacked a girl in a hijab, French authorities have dropped terror charges against an Ottawa professor, and a Canadian woman will co-host with Stephen Colbert. Plus, the Queen reveals crown secrets.

1. Girl attacked: Toronto police are searching for a man who attacked a sixth grader while she was walking to school. The man cut the girl’s hijab with scissors.

2. Mother injured: A Nova Scotia mother is seriously injured after she was hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop. She managed to shield her little girl.

3. Terror charges dropped: A Canadian professor has been released from prison after French magistrates ruled there is not enough evidence to proceed.

4. Trump denial: U.S. President Donald Trump denies that he used certain "language" about immigrants, but didn’t dispute the most controversial remarks.

5. Late Show first: A non-verbal Canadian woman who communicates through a computer will interview Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Friday night.

And… ICYMI:

The Queen has made unusually candid comments about the weight of the crown and where she’s hidden the crown jewels.