Late edition: 5 things to know for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 8:05PM EST
Toronto police are looking for a man who attacked a girl in a hijab, French authorities have dropped terror charges against an Ottawa professor, and a Canadian woman will co-host with Stephen Colbert. Plus, the Queen reveals crown secrets.
1. Girl attacked: Toronto police are searching for a man who attacked a sixth grader while she was walking to school. The man cut the girl’s hijab with scissors.
2. Mother injured: A Nova Scotia mother is seriously injured after she was hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop. She managed to shield her little girl.
3. Terror charges dropped: A Canadian professor has been released from prison after French magistrates ruled there is not enough evidence to proceed.
4. Trump denial: U.S. President Donald Trump denies that he used certain "language" about immigrants, but didn’t dispute the most controversial remarks.
5. Late Show first: A non-verbal Canadian woman who communicates through a computer will interview Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Friday night.
And… ICYMI:
The Queen has made unusually candid comments about the weight of the crown and where she’s hidden the crown jewels.