

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hurricane Michael barrels towards Florida, the federal and Quebec governments say they will not support Michaelle Jean's bid to continue leading la Francophonie and six new Canadians take their citizenship oaths while hanging from the CN Tower.

1. Fast and furious: Hurricane Michael is gaining in strength and speed as it barrels towards the Florida Panhandle. It is now a Category 4 storm.

2. Au revoir: The federal government and the incumbent government in Quebec have announced they will not be supporting former governor general Michaelle Jean's controversy-shrouded re-election bid to head la Francophonie.

3. Haley heads out: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the resignation of his country’s UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, raising questions about her own future political plans.

4. High hopes: Six new Canadians took their oaths of citizenship 356 metres above Toronto on Tuesday, while hanging in harnesses on the edge of the CN Tower.

5. Canine companions: A trio of adorable Saint Bernard dogs is in need of a loving permanent home – but prospective owners are warned that the “gentle giants” who must be adopted together come with a gigantic food bill.

And one more thing…

Since Feb. 2017, more than two dozen prominent U.S. officials have resigned or been fired from U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House.