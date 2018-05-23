

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young doctor is returning to Rwanda as the country's first female neurosurgeon, decades after fleeing the country. In other news, award-winning author Philip Roth has died at the age of 85.

1. Survivor now surgeon: A young doctor who survived the Rwandan genocide as a child is returning as Rwanda's first female neurosurgeon.

2. Harassment on the Hill: Over the last several months, allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct have hit the four main federal political parties. Both chambers of Parliament have faced, or are currently dealing with, allegations against sitting or past MPs and senators.

3. Philip Roth: Noted American author Philip Roth has died at the age of 85. Roth – who won nearly every literary award, including the Pulitzer prize – was known as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate.

4. Honeybee deaths: Beekeepers say a perfect storm of harsh winter weather combined with a parasite infiltration has killed millions of honeybees across the country.

5. Condo dreaming: A new report suggest that Toronto millennials are finding themselves living in their parents' basements or being pushed out of Ontario due to housing costs.