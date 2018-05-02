

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Plasma collection: An expert committee to be convened soon, is expected to release the results of a report that could determine how blood plasma is collected in Canada – and whether patients should be paid.

2. Expiry date: A Montreal-area high school is facing criticism after handing out long-expired condoms to students.

3. Allegation over complaint: Saskatchewan NDP MP Erin Weir confirms that a complainant has come forward during the third-party investigation into allegations of harassment against him. In a statement, Weir claims the complaint was made in retaliation.

4. Unconstitutional rule: A Quebec judge has ruled that a Mohawk community's "marry out, get out" provisions of its membership law are unconstitutional.

5. Mental health discussion: NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love are opening up, and sharing their struggle with mental health – particularly depression.