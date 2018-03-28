

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto man is sharing his story of struggle as he looks to recover from an attack on the city's subway system in February. Plus, new data is shedding light on the drastically rising number of opioid-related deaths in the past year.

1. Attack recounted: After surviving a brutal and unprovoked ice pick attack on Toronto’s subway, Francisco Molina is now struggling to recover and make ends meet, having lost his job while still in hospital.

2. Decriminalization wanted: A Liberal MP is calling for the decriminalization of Canadian parents paying for surrogates, sperm or egg donations. Currently, the Assisted Human Reproduction Act states that no person can offer to pay or compensate a surrogate or egg donor.

3. Opioid crisis: The number of opioid-related overdose deaths are drastically rising in Canada, with the Public Health Agency of Canada reporting an estimated 4,000 people died from the drugs in 2017.

4. Pod concerns: A mother in Petawawa, Ont., whose son ended up in hospital with chemical burns to his eyes and mouth, is warning others that the childproof packaging on laundry pods may not be enough to keep kids safe.

5. Shore returns: The cast members of infamous reality TV series, 'Jersey Shore' are back, older and hopefully wiser as they reprise their roles from the original series that aired on MTV from 2009 – 2012, in a new spin-off titled 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation.'