The Canadian Armed Forces is asking for members to return some gear, in a move that is drawing intense criticism from the Conservative Party.

1. Returning gear: CTV News has learned that the Canadian Armed Forces is ordering members to return rucksacks and sleeping bag kits due to a "shortfall of equipment" with the gear needed for redistribution.

2. G7 anger: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the rest of the G7 leaders are planning to confront U.S. President Donald Trump over his controversial tariff decisions on the opening day of the summit.

3. Lawsuit furor: Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says it is "heartbreaking" that Renata Ford, his late brother's widow, has launched a lawsuit against him in the final days of the election campaign.

4. First of his kind: Kelly Carrington is believed to be the first male birth doula in Canada, and he says his work is more important than his gender.

5. Ferrari makes wrong turn: Ahead of this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal, Italian automaker Ferrari looked to pay tribute to the host city. They failed spectacularly.