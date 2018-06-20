

CTVNews.ca Staff





Marijuana is expected to be legal in Canada by September after the Senate passed Bill C-45, setting it up for Royal Assent.

1. Marijuana legislation: The Senate has voted to pass Bill C-45 – the government's legislation to legalize marijuana – with parliamentarians calling it a historic moment.

2. Treating childhood depression: A new therapy-based intervention between parent and child may help preschool-aged children with depression, according to research published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

3. Smuggling accusations: In a new broadside against Canadians, U.S. President Donald Trump accused its citizens of buying goods in the United States and smuggling them home across the border.

4. Studying Crohn's: A new Canadian-led project is looking in to what causes Crohn's disease in an effort to create a predictive test to eventually cure the illness.

5. First athlete: Julia Joudoin will become the first female athlete in Ontario University Athletics to compete on a men’s varsity team when she joins Laurentian University’s baseball team in September.