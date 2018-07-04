

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of Canadian politicians say they're skipping the traditional Fourth of July party held by the U.S. Ambassador to Canada over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Plus, a heat wave hitting eastern Canada is responsible for several deaths in Montreal.

1. Heat wave: Six people died in Montreal over Canada Day weekend as a heat wave continues to grip eastern Canada.

2. Skipping the party: Canadian politicians – including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh – are skipping the U.S. Ambassador to Canada's Fourth of July party, saying they are doing so in protest of U.S. Donald Trump's policies.

3. Averted drowning: A 9-year-old Nova Scotia girl with cerebral palsy is being called a hero for saving her baby brother from drowning in their family’s backyard pool.

4. Construction starting: Trans Mountain says it will start work on its pipeline from Alberta to B.C. in August, a move that has angered activists.

5. Seal saved: A seal in British Columbia had a close call with death after being chased by an orca, but was luckily able to hitch a ride on a whale-watching tour to flee to safety.