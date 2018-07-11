

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities say the 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave are recovering and in good health. In other news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will take command of a new NATO training mission.

1. Troop commitment: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will assume command of a new NATO training mission in Iraq.

2. Subway save: Three men have been honoured by the City of Toronto and given free public transit for a year as a reward for helping a visually impaired man who fell onto the subway tracks last month.

3. Cave rescue: Officials say the boys rescued from a cave in Thailand are recovering and in good health. Three of the boys reportedly have an eye infection.

4. Interest rates rising? The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in six months.

5. No kids: A Vancouver Island community has banned sidewalk chalk, ball hockey and riding bikes on residential streets, prompting an outcry from parents.

And one more thing for "Dream Big Wednesday": Find out where to go for optimal stargazing in every Canadian province and territory, from Jasper to Iqaluit, as chosen by the Canadian Space Agency.