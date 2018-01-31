

CTVNews.ca Staff





Plus today is Bell Let's Talk. Spread the word and help end the stigma associated with mental illness.

1. NAFTA hope: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's positive relationship with Donald Trump is a secret weapon when it comes to renegotiating with NAFTA.

2. Freedom road: Construction of an all-weather road to connect a remote First Nation on the Manitoba-Ontario border with the Trans-Canada Highway is entering its final phase of construction.

3. State of the Union: In his first State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump called on politicians to work together but touted the dangers of unchecked immigration.

4. New ears: In a world first, five children have been given new ears grown from their own cells in a lab. Chinese scientists created a reversed 3D-printed replica of each ear and then made a mold.

5. Flamethrowers: Elon Musk’s Boring Company racked up 15,000 pre-orders as of Tuesday for its US$500 flamethrower, which the billionaire inventor has touted jokingly as a weapon to fight back against a zombie apocalypse.

