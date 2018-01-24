

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kevin O'Leary is looking to host a major fundraiser to help pay off debt from his failed bid to become the leader of the Conservative Party. Plus, a new study is raising concerns about herbal supplements and their impact on prescription pills.

1. Herbal products: A new study suggests that many people taking herbal supplements are unaware that the so-called "natural" remedies can interact with their prescription medication and lead to potentially dangerous complications.

2. Campaign debt: Kevin O'Leary says he plans on throwing a fundraiser at Toronto's landmark Casa Loma castle, complete with celebrity guests, in a bid to pay off more than $500,000 worth of debt racked up during his failed bid to become the Conservative party leader.

3. Inquiry heads to Yellowknife: The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls got underway for the first time in 2018, with a message of support from those testifying in Yellowknife.

4. Mail plan: The federal government will lay out their long-term plan to reform Canada Post today, making permanent the freeze on converting home delivery to community mail boxes.

5. Will concerns: According to a new poll, more than half of Canadians do not have a will.