

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hockey legend Johnny Bower has died. Montreal police warn of seniors being drugged. Plus, lifelong friends find out they're actually brothers.

1. Hockey legend dies. The legendary goaltender who helped the Toronto Maple Leafs hoist their last Stanley Cup in 1967 has died at the age of 93.

2. Seniors drugged. Montreal police say a robber is targeting seniors by gaining their trust and then feeding them food and drinks laced with drugs.

3. Newborn death. An autopsy has determined that a newborn found dead in a Calgary parking lot on Christmas Eve was “alive at some point.” Police are searching for the mother.

4. Blood brothers. Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends recently learned that they're actually brothers. They revealed the surprise to family and friends over the holidays.

5. New beginnings. An Edmonton man is helping girls branded by pimps and abusive boyfriends to start fresh by removing unwanted tattoos for free.

And one more thing…

We’re leaving behind a year of tragedies around the world. Here are some of the stories from 2017 that restored our faith in humanity.