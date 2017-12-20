

CTVNews.ca Staff





A family held hostage in Afghanistan for years got to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Plus, an Ottawa man is speaking out after facing a fine for leaving his car unlocked.

1. Cancer treatment: Researchers are testing a new way of prolonging the lives of patients diagnosed with glioblastoma, using a cap that emits a low-intensity electromagnetic field to stop or slow cancer cells from dividing. On average, the device gives patients an additional four months of life.

2. Boyle meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Canadian-American family held captive in Afghanistan for years. Joshua Boyle says he and his family met with the Prime Minister earlier this week.

3. Bus crash: Global Affairs Canada says one Canadian family in Mexico was affected by a tour bus crash that left 12 people dead.

4. Unlocked car: An Ottawa man says he was handed a $52 ticket after parking his car and forgetting to lock its doors.

5. Christmas cheer: A dose of Christmas cheer has arrived in Churchill, Man. with more than 100 hampers arriving by chartered plane to help residents as the town continues to wait for repairs to its railway access.